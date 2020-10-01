The Rock releases hype video announcing XFL will return in 2022

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson partnered with an investor to buy the XFL for $15 million nearly two months ago, and the league is officially coming back in 2022.

The Rock released a hype video on Thursday announcing that the XFL will resume play in the Spring of 2022.

XFL returns SPRING 2022 As owners, we’re proud to champion our XFL players, coaches, cities and fans into an electrifying 2022 season! It’s an uphill battle – but we’re hungry, humble and no one will outwork us. A league of culture, passion & purpose. #XFL#Spring2022 pic.twitter.com/jY0VWGj33Y — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 1, 2020

While the XFL is facing an uphill battle after its first season back was cut short due to the coronavirus, it should be in good hands with The Rock. The WWE legend and actor is worth an estimated $300 million. He also played college football at the University of Miami, so he has an extensive background in both football and entertainment.

There was talk that Vince McMahon could be planning to buy the XFL out of bankruptcy at a cheap price after the league file for bankruptcy protection in April. That obviously did not happen, and The Rock stepped in.

McMahon invested over $200 million of his own money into reviving the XFL, which he first launched in 2001. This year’s reincarnation of the league played half of its 10-game season before things were cancelled due to the coronavirus.