This team is reportedly viewed as the frontrunner for Julio Jones

It does not appear that things are any closer to a Julio Jones trade, but there does appear to be an emerging frontrunner within NFL circles.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Tennessee Titans are viewed within the game as the most likely trade destination for Jones. The belief is that the Titans will ultimately be able to part with a second-round pick to land Jones, though the Falcons have been steadfast in demanding a first-round selection. That reflects the reality that the Falcons will likely have to lower their asking price if they expect another team to take on Jones’ entire contract and open up the cap space that Atlanta desperately needs.

Florio does add that the New England Patriots should not be ruled out, as the organization likes to work quietly and could have something being worked on in the background. However, at the moment, it does not appear they are the leading contender.

Jones remains elite when healthy, and if he can stay on the field, he and A.J. Brown could form a lethal combination if he went to Tennessee. Brown would definitely welcome that, which may make it an even better fit.

Photo: Lisa Ferdinando/U.S. Secretary of Defense via CC-BY 2.0