Tiki Barber wants Giants to avoid drafting 1 quarterback

The New York Giants are one of the teams consistently mentioned as a possible destination for an NFL Draft quarterback. Franchise legend Tiki Barber, however, is seriously hoping they do not pick one of the consensus top four on the board.

Barber said on Thursday’s “Evan & Tiki” show on WFAN that he does not want the Giants to draft Michigan’s JJ McCarthy under any circumstances. Barber even said that he does not see a first-round pick when he watches McCarthy’s tape.

“The JJ McCarthy thing, I’m tired of hearing it. Stop with the JJ McCarthy thing,” Barber said. “His film doesn’t say he’s a first-round quarterback. His film doesn’t say, ‘I need to get rid of all my assets and go draft this guy,’ because a lot of what he does doesn’t translate. The scheme that he ran at Michigan, and maybe this is an indictment on the scheme and not necessarily on him, but it didn’t highlight the things that you need to do, second, third level reads, multiple combo routes that you have to get correct. He didn’t do any of that stuff. They were run-based, and he thrived in it, because he was good at what Jim Harbaugh wanted him to do.

“The JJ McCarthy thing, to me, is a smokescreen. He’s getting inflated because Jim Harbaugh won’t stop talking about him. All of a sudden, he’s a top-four quarterback? I don’t buy it.”

Reports suggest that at least some NFL teams feel very differently about McCarthy. He may be the third quarterback off the board, though some would argue in favor of Drake Maye instead.

The Giants hold the No. 6 pick, which may make it difficult for them to land any quarterback. Barber has made it very clear, however, that he does not see McCarthy as a franchise option at any spot.