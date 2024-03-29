Report: Several NFL teams have surprising stance on JJ McCarthy

JJ McCarthy’s stock still seems to be rising ahead of the NFL Draft next month, even at the expense of other quarterbacks.

In a new NFL Draft notebook, ESPN’s Matt Miller said several teams have McCarthy ahead of North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye on their draft boards. NFL teams like McCarthy’s poise under pressure and winning resume, and believe he has additional upside as a mobile quarterback.

McCarthy has consistently won strong reviews throughout the pre-draft process. He was viewed as the fourth-best quarterback on the board at the start of the process, but there have been rumors recently that he could be the second quarterback off the board. That would be quite the shock, as Maye and Jayden Daniels were generally viewed as the second- and third-best quarterbacks on the board previously.

McCarthy’s former college coach has been hyping him up, but those opinions increasingly appear to be shared by other teams. At this point, it would not be a shock to see McCarthy go in the top three.