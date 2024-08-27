 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, August 27, 2024

Ex-Bronco Tim Patrick appears to have a new team

August 27, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Tim Patrick looking ahead.

May 23, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) during OTA workouts at the UC Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick appears to have a new team.

On Monday, we learned that Patrick would be getting cut by Denver. A day later, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Patrick is expected to join the Detroit Lions.

Patrick would join the Lions’ practice squad and then have a shot to be promoted to the team’s active roster.

The 30-year-old receiver is looking to post his first stats in the NFL since 2021.

After a couple of middling seasons in 2018 and 2019, Patrick became a full-time starter in 2020 and 2021. Heled Denver in receiving touchdowns (11) and receiving yards (1,476) during that two-year span.

Denver signed Patrick to a 3-year, $30 million contract extension in 2021 as a result.

However, Patrick has yet to take the field since 2021. The veteran went down with a torn ACL during training camp in 2022. He suffered a similar fate the following year as the Broncos wideout tore his Achilles before Week 1 of that season. Now it looks like he will try to catch on with Detroit.

Article Tags

Tim Patrick
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus