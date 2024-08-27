Ex-Bronco Tim Patrick appears to have a new team

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick appears to have a new team.

On Monday, we learned that Patrick would be getting cut by Denver. A day later, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Patrick is expected to join the Detroit Lions.

A new home: Former Broncos WR Tim Patrick is expected to sign with the Detroit Lions’ practice squad with the idea that he will work his way on to the active roster, per sources. pic.twitter.com/96iA9Z0qCB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2024

Patrick would join the Lions’ practice squad and then have a shot to be promoted to the team’s active roster.

The 30-year-old receiver is looking to post his first stats in the NFL since 2021.

After a couple of middling seasons in 2018 and 2019, Patrick became a full-time starter in 2020 and 2021. Heled Denver in receiving touchdowns (11) and receiving yards (1,476) during that two-year span.

Denver signed Patrick to a 3-year, $30 million contract extension in 2021 as a result.

However, Patrick has yet to take the field since 2021. The veteran went down with a torn ACL during training camp in 2022. He suffered a similar fate the following year as the Broncos wideout tore his Achilles before Week 1 of that season. Now it looks like he will try to catch on with Detroit.