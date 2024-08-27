Broncos make surprising decision on fan favorite

The Denver Broncos are parting ways with a surprising name ahead of Tuesday’s NFL roster cut deadline.

The Broncos are expected to part ways with veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick, according to Broncos reporter for 9NEWS Mike Klis.

Denver is reportedly exploring trade options with Patrick, who is said to be drawing “strong interest” in the open market. The Broncos could opt to cut the 30-year-old if a trade doesn’t materialize.

With significant depth and talent at WR, Broncos are moving on from popular veteran Tim Patrick, per source.

Patrick went undrafted in 2017 but managed to land a roster spot with the Broncos the following year.

After a couple of middling seasons in 2018 and 2019, Patrick became a full-time starter in 2020 and 2021. Patrick led Denver in receiving touchdowns (11) and receiving yards (1,476) during that two-year span.

Denver signed Patrick to a 3-year, $30 million contract extension in 2021 as a result.

However, Patrick has yet to take the field since 2021. The veteran went down with a torn ACL during training camp in 2022. He suffered a similar fate the following year as the Broncos wideout tore his Achilles before Week 1 of that season.

Patrick played well in the preseason. However, the Broncos have major depth at wide receiver after adding Josh Reynolds in the offseason and drafting fourth-round pick Troy Franklin. Courtland Sutton headlines their wideout room alongside other notable names such as Marvin Mims Jr. and Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

