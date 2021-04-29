Tim Tebow could be signed by Jaguars as tight end

Tim Tebow is looking to revive his NFL career at a position other than quarterback.

Tebow recently worked out for the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. While no final decision has been made, the Jaguars have discussed the possibility of signing him.

Tebow announced his retirement from professional baseball back in February, and we immediately noted that the timing did not seem like a coincidence. Tebow played for Urban Meyer at Florida, and the two won two national championships together. They have similar religious values and remain close. A few years ago, Meyer even watched Tebow in one of his baseball games.

There was talk of Tebow potentially converting to tight end before he began his NFL career, but he was committed to playing quarterback. He’s now 33, but he has presumably remained in shape.

Tebow last played in the NFL with the New York Jets in 2012. He spent some time in the New York Mets’ minor league system after that.

Tebow is still beloved in the state of Florida, and bringing him to the Jaguars might create some goodwill for Meyer after the coach’s hiring disaster this offseason.

Photo: Sports Spectrum/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0