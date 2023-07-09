Titans could cut surprising player before season?

The Tennessee Titans have spent two high draft picks on quarterbacks the past two years, but some believe there is a chance they could give up on one of them this offseason.

In his latest mailbag for the Titans’ official website, longtime Tennessee reporter Jim Wyatt wrote that Willis’ roster spot “isn’t guaranteed” despite the NFL bringing back a rule that allows teams to carry an emergency quarterback on their active roster.

The Titans drafted Willis in the third round last year. The former Liberty star made three starts when Ryan Tannehill was out with an injury. Willis did not top 100 passing yards in any of the three games and threw three interceptions compared to no touchdowns. He was also drafted by former Titans general manager Jon Robinson, who was fired late last season.

Tennessee then drafted former Kentucky star Will Levis with the 33rd overall pick this year. Levis was viewed as a better prospect coming into the draft, but Wyatt says Willis has “outperformed” Levis this spring.

It seems like the Titans will keep both players, but things can change in a hurry. If head coach Mike Vrabel wasn’t high on Willis to begin with, he may prefer to bring in a veteran backup.