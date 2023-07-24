Nick Chubb points out double standard working against running backs

The NFL world is currently fixated on a Zoom meeting held by the league’s top running backs on Saturday. The invite list and minutes of the meeting have not been made public, but at least one participant in Cleveland Browns’ Nick Chubb has spoken up after attending.

Chubb opened up to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler to discuss what went down during the meeting. The Browns RB revealed that Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, and Josh Jacobs were all participants in the meeting organized by Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler. It’s unclear if these names comprise the full list of attendees.

Chubb also noted that while some ideas were discussed, there were no “major plans” to be set in motion after the meeting. He voiced his frustration about an alleged double standard that works against running backs in today’s NFL. Chubb said that the group feels “handcuffed” given that a productive season from a running back would mean teams would view them as “worn down” due to the workload they shouldered.

“Right now, there’s really nothing we can do,” Chubb told Fowler. “We’re kind of handcuffed with the situation. We’re the only position that our production hurts us the most. If we go out there and run 2,000 yards with so many carries, the next year they’re going to say, you’re probably worn down. It’s tough. … It hurts us at the end of the day.”

Jacobs led all running backs in rushing yards with 1,658 last season. Third-placer Chubb wasn’t far behind with 1,525. Barkley finished fourth with 1,312 rushing yards. All three players were in the top 4 in total carries.

Barkley, Jacobs, and Dallas Cowboys RB Tony Pollard were the only players to get franchise tagged this offseason and not come to an agreement on a new contract with their respective clubs.