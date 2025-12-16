Larry Brown Sports

Titans star’s home burglarized while team was playing on the road

The logo of the Tennessee Titans at midfield
Jan 22, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; A detailed view of the Tennessee Titans logo at midfield during a AFC Divisional playoff football game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons’ home could not defend his home from burglars over the weekend as his team was in California for a road game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The burglary occurred after 7 p.m. local time at Simmons’ home in Nashville, Tenn. The Metro Nashville Police Department is working in tandem with the Titans to recover the stolen items, and no residents when the crime was committed, according to a statement released by the team.

There were reportedly “at least six suspects” who smashed a window to create an entry point into Simmons’ home. The total value of the items stolen remains unclear.

Simmons shared a clip on Instagram of the CCTV footage capturing the suspects break into the home.

“What if any of my family members was in my house??” Simmons captioned the post. “All that materialistic s–t you can have but this is crazy!”

Simmons shared additional details on social media. He revealed that they only “hit one room,” his master bedroom, which made him believe that the operation was properly “planned out.” The culprits also left behind the hammer they used to smash the window glass.

Simmons had a rollercoaster of a weekend, with his house being robbed on the same day he had one of the most memorable games of his NFL career.

The three-time Pro Bowler caught his second-ever touchdown pass on a trick play in the Titans’ 37-24 loss to the 49ers. He also recorded a strip sack and forced fumble in the defeat.

