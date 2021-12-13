Titans laughed at Jaguars over comical blooper at end of game

The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to 2-11 on the season after being shutout 20-0 by the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. They had a play at the end of the game that reflected their season.

Receivers Laviska Shenault and Laquon Treadwell landed on top of each other while crossing. Shenault slipped and fell, causing Treadwell to try and hurdle him. But Treadwell ran into Elijah Molden and fell.

S Kevin Byard on Jaguars WRs Shenault & Treadwell colliding: "I was laughing, to be honest. At the end of the game, guys running into each other. I don’t want to say too much on it but I was talking trash to them a little bit. It’s tough for them boys over there" per @APMarkLong pic.twitter.com/xo6TcDPs6z — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 12, 2021

Titans Pro Bowl safety Kevin Byard said he had a laugh over the situation.

Titans S Kevin Byard on Jaguars WRs Shenault & Treadwell colliding: "I was laughing, to be honest. At the end of the game, guys running into each other. I don’t want to say too much on it, but I was talking trash to them a little bit. It’s tough for them boys over there." — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) December 12, 2021

“I was laughing, to be honest. At the end of the game, guys running into each other. I don’t want to say too much on it, but I was talking trash to them a little bit. It’s tough for them boys over there,” Byard said after the game, via Mark Long.

The Jags have had a long season and it’s not getting much better. Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence was intercepted four times and went 24/40 for 221 yards. Their running game wasn’t much better as they had eight yards on eight carries.