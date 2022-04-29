 Skip to main content
Titans players had strong reaction to AJ Brown trade news

April 28, 2022
by Grey Papke
Taylor Lewan with a towel

Aug 28, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans’ decision to trade AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles was poorly received by some of the team’s own players.

Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons was among those who shared what seemed to be a reaction to the news that the team was shipping Brown to Philadelphia on Thursday. Simmons certainly did not appear pleased with the deal.

Offensive lineman Taylor Lewan did not seem happy either, and he left no doubt that he was referring to the Brown trade.

No team wants to see its most talented players leave, so this is hard for the Titans to swallow. These players probably liked the trade even less once they saw what Tennessee got in return.

Brown caught 24 touchdowns in his first three seasons with the Titans. That is a lot of production the team is going to have to replace, and both Simmons and Lewan know it.

