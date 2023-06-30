Titans RB jailed over domestic violence incident that allegedly involved gun

Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins and his girlfriend Makiah Green were both jailed over separate domestic violence incidents that occurred over the last 10 days.

Scoop Nashville reported about the situation on Friday and shared that both Haskins and Green had been jailed over the incidents.

Haskins and Green had their first fight on June 22 when the running back apparently was upset that Green had “liked” another man’s photo on Instagram. The two argued and fought. During their fight, Haskins allegedly strangled Green twice during the altercation. She took photos of her injuries, which included bruises to her face, neck and shoulder, and shared them with police.

The second fight took place on June 29 after the two met for dinner to discuss ending their relationship. The dinner apparently went poorly, because Haskins left abruptly and went home, while Green took an Uber back to their home. Once inside, they fought again. She apparently threw a glass at Haskins, he broke down a door, and she snatched a $5,000 chain off his neck.

During the June 29 fight, they each broke each other’s phone. Green allegedly broke Haskins’ old phone after seeing evidence on it of him flirting with multiple other women.

According to the report, “Makiah then retrieved a knife from the kitchen and moved toward the garage to slash the tires of his vehicle. Haskins reportedly cocked a gun and said, ‘I hope you would!'”

The Titans told Scoop Nashville that they were aware of the situation and gathering information.

Haskins was jailed for the first incident and charged with felony aggravated assault/strangulation. He was freed on $10,000 bond. Green was jailed over the second incident and charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault/strangulation and felony vandalism. She was freed on $7,500 bond.

Haskins, 23, was a fourth-round pick by the Titans out of Michigan last year. He had 25 carries for 93 yards last season, as well as 11 catches for 57 yards.