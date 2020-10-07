Report: Titans held unauthorized workout following coronavirus positives

A group of Tennessee Titans players reportedly disobeyed an NFL ban on team activities amid the team’s COVID-19 outbreak.

Sources told Titans reporter Paul Kuharsky that on Sept. 30, a group of Titans players were seen working out at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville. That was a day after the Titans’ team facilities closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team. Players were told not to meet in-person for workouts or team activities anywhere at that point.

Students at the school reported seeing a group of Titans players working out on the school’s football field. One source told Kuharsky that quarterback Ryan Tannehill was there, and images were provided as well.

Titans offensive lineman Rodger Saffold seemed to confirm the story, and defended his teammates for the workout.

Guys just don’t work out for fun this is for their lively hood, their family, their opportunity. Say what you want but I’m standing up for my team always. https://t.co/wRmlIOT4ww — Rodger Saffold (@Rodger_Saffold) October 7, 2020

This would be a clear violation of the NFL’s COVID-19 safety policies. The NFL has been serious about enforcing those, and something blatant like this would likely be punished rather harshly. Fines and even the loss of a draft pick are potential punishments.