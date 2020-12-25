Titans’ Will Compton got absolutely roasted over his new haircut

The Tennessee Titans linebacker got a haircut on Wednesday that he said was inspired by the TV show “Peaky Blinders.”

Peaky Blinder’s suit picked up, shaved to a mustache, getting a Shelby style haircut right now. About to take on the name “William Shelby” when traveling to Green Bay on Saturday. Can’t wait to get roasted until then with this look — Will Compton (@_willcompton) December 23, 2020

Watching my mentions burn by the short sighted. They can’t see the vision, Thomas!! They don’t see the fookin’ heat!! pic.twitter.com/6EQEJxBJ72 — Will Compton (@_willcompton) December 24, 2020

Unfortunately, the haircut didn’t look quite as good on Compton as it does on Cillian Murphy.

Low skin fade IYKYK pic.twitter.com/rnXseiM4aQ — Will Compton (@_willcompton) December 24, 2020

Compton was immediately mocked over the look. Teammate A.J. Brown said the haircut was “horrible.”

.@Brown1arthur when asked about the @_willcompton cut: "It's horrible. He needs to cut it all off and start over."@Titans https://t.co/HXpLAY44AM — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 24, 2020

Even the Titans roasted Compton over Twitter, making up a fake injury report and putting Compton on it for his bad haircut.

Sending this to the media after practice. pic.twitter.com/r28y8q4ltl — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 24, 2020

Credit Compton for taking it all in stride as that was pretty hilarious. We know what you were going for too, Will. Don’t sweat it. But that was probably the worst haircut we’ve seen in the NFL since this one.