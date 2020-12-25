 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, December 24, 2020

Titans’ Will Compton got absolutely roasted over his new haircut

December 24, 2020
by Larry Brown

Will Compton haircut

Will Compton got absolutely roasted over his new haircut.

The Tennessee Titans linebacker got a haircut on Wednesday that he said was inspired by the TV show “Peaky Blinders.”

Unfortunately, the haircut didn’t look quite as good on Compton as it does on Cillian Murphy.

Compton was immediately mocked over the look. Teammate A.J. Brown said the haircut was “horrible.”

Even the Titans roasted Compton over Twitter, making up a fake injury report and putting Compton on it for his bad haircut.

Credit Compton for taking it all in stride as that was pretty hilarious. We know what you were going for too, Will. Don’t sweat it. But that was probably the worst haircut we’ve seen in the NFL since this one.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus