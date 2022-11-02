TJ Hockenson has harsh quote about Lions after trade

T.J. Hockenson does not seem unhappy to be leaving the Detroit Lions behind to join the Minnesota Vikings.

The Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings on Tuesday for draft picks, moving on from the former top ten pick. On Wednesday, Hockenson spoke to the Minnesota media and made a fairly pointed comment about what he was leaving behind in Detroit.

T.J. Hockenson on going from Lions to Vikings: "That’s really what we’re here to do is go somewhere and win some games. That’s kind of the first time I’ve been able to say that." — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) November 2, 2022

“That’s really what we’re here to do is go somewhere and win some games. That’s kind of the first time I’ve been able to say that,” Hockenson said.

As harsh as the line is, few Lions fans would disagree with the sentiment. Since Hockenson entered the league in 2019, the team has gone just 12-32-2, including a 1-6 start in 2022. The tight end cannot really be blamed for that, and he was the team’s leading receiver so far in 2022 with 395 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

The Vikings are 6-1 and in first place in the NFC North. Hockenson looks to have gone from one of the league’s worst franchises to a playoff team, so you can hardly blame him for being pleased.