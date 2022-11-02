 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, November 2, 2022

TJ Hockenson has harsh quote about Lions after trade

November 2, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
T.J. Hockenson looking on

Aug 27, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) helps with warm ups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

T.J. Hockenson does not seem unhappy to be leaving the Detroit Lions behind to join the Minnesota Vikings.

The Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings on Tuesday for draft picks, moving on from the former top ten pick. On Wednesday, Hockenson spoke to the Minnesota media and made a fairly pointed comment about what he was leaving behind in Detroit.

“That’s really what we’re here to do is go somewhere and win some games. That’s kind of the first time I’ve been able to say that,” Hockenson said.

As harsh as the line is, few Lions fans would disagree with the sentiment. Since Hockenson entered the league in 2019, the team has gone just 12-32-2, including a 1-6 start in 2022. The tight end cannot really be blamed for that, and he was the team’s leading receiver so far in 2022 with 395 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

The Vikings are 6-1 and in first place in the NFC North. Hockenson looks to have gone from one of the league’s worst franchises to a playoff team, so you can hardly blame him for being pleased.

Article Tags

Detroit LionsTJ Hockenson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus