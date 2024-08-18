TJ Watt shared the most heartwarming moment with young Steelers fan

All-Pro linebacker TJ Watt on Saturday instantly turned one young kid into a Pittsburgh Steelers fan for life.

The Steelers took on the Buffalo Bills for their second preseason contest at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Watt was fully dressed and warmed up for the matchup but the Steelers decided to hold him out of the exhibition due to poor weather. Pittsburgh didn’t want to risk their 6-time Pro Bowler potentially suffering an injury in a meaningless game.

With no need for his in-game gloves, Watt found a little girl in the stands who may find better use for them.

Watt’s gesture was the type of moment that a young sports fan never forgets. Even the woman wearing full Bills gear was beaming about the interaction.

There may not be a current Steeler with a higher approval rating in Pittsburgh than Watt. Since his arrival in 2017, the 29-year-old has been a standout player for the city both on and off the field.

Last season was one of Watt’s best. He finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting after tallying an NFL-best 19.0 sacks.

But second place wasn’t good enough for Watt, who sounded truly bummed about missing out on a second DPoY trophy.