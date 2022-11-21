TJ Watt makes ridiculous interception against Joe Burrow
TJ Watt made a truly ridiculous play on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Bengals had the ball at their 23 while leading 24-20 over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third quarter. Joe Burrow took a snap from the shotgun and looked to throw a slant to Tyler Boyd in the slot.
There was one big problem: Watt was in the way.
The reigning Defensive Player of the Year reached up his arms to bat down the pass. But he took things a step further and actually intercepted the ball.
HOW?! 🤯 @_TJWatt
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 20, 2022
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 20, 2022
Here is another angle:
wtf TJ Watt
— alex (@highlghtheaven) November 20, 2022
That was amazing.
Not only did Watt pluck the ball out of midair from such a short distance, but he did so while he was being blocked in the side.
That’s just some special talent.