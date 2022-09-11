TJ Watt likely suffers severe injury against Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have suffered a huge blow during Sunday’s overtime win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Star pass-rusher T.J. Watt is believed to have suffered a torn pec late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Watt will undergo tests on Monday to confirm the diagnosis.

Steelers believe TJ Watt tore his pec and he is scheduled to undergo scans Monday to confirm diagnosis, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2022

Watt himself seemed to know what had happened as he was leaving the field. He appeared to say “I tore my pec” as he was headed to the Pittsburgh sideline.

TJ Watt just said "I tore my pec"

pic.twitter.com/SwowxukBca — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) September 11, 2022

If Watt did tear his pec, it would likely be a season-ending injury. However, his older brother returned well ahead of schedule from a similar issue three years ago, so it would be wise to wait for official word.

Even in the best-case scenario, Watt looks poised to miss significant time. That would be a major blow for the Steelers, as Watt is the anchor of the defense and is coming off a 22.5 sack season in 2021.