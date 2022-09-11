 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, September 11, 2022

TJ Watt likely suffers severe injury against Bengals

September 11, 2022
by Grey Papke
TJ Watt in a shirt

Jan 4, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt on the field before the AFC Wild Card NFL Playoff game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have suffered a huge blow during Sunday’s overtime win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Star pass-rusher T.J. Watt is believed to have suffered a torn pec late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Watt will undergo tests on Monday to confirm the diagnosis.

Watt himself seemed to know what had happened as he was leaving the field. He appeared to say “I tore my pec” as he was headed to the Pittsburgh sideline.

If Watt did tear his pec, it would likely be a season-ending injury. However, his older brother returned well ahead of schedule from a similar issue three years ago, so it would be wise to wait for official word.

Even in the best-case scenario, Watt looks poised to miss significant time. That would be a major blow for the Steelers, as Watt is the anchor of the defense and is coming off a 22.5 sack season in 2021.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus