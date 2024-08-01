TJ Watt has unusual stance on training camp fights

Training camp fights are inevitable, even among teammates. Coaching staffs hate them, but some players have a very different opinion.

Star pass rusher TJ Watt reacted to a recent fight between Pittsburgh Steelers players over a hit delivered on quarterback Justin Fields during a scrimmage. Watt was not involved in the fracas as he had the day off from practice, but he said he liked what he saw, as it can be a valuable gauge of how a team is progressing.

“As long as there is good meaning behind it,” Watt said, via Joe Rutter of TribLive. “Sometimes you need to stoke the fire to see what we are about as a team. That is all today was about. We don’t want it to continue and mess up practice.”

The offensive line’s reaction to the hit on Fields was understandable, though it’s obvious why nobody wants these sorts of scenes to become commonplace. Perhaps Watt is correct that it can actually help with team bonding and serve as a measuring stick for how close each unit is getting. After all, to most, it would not speak well of the offense if nobody stepped in to defend Fields.

Fields is battling for the starting quarterback role with Russell Wilson, who has missed much of camp with a lingering calf injury.