 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, July 31, 2024

Fight breaks out at Steelers practice after hit on Justin Fields

July 31, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read

Steelers players fight during practice

A heated scrum broke out during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp practice on Wednesday, and it appears it began as a result of a hit on Justin Fields.

According to members of the media who were in attendance, veteran linebacker Elandon Roberts hit Fields on a read option play and the quarterback fell to the ground. Rookie Mason McCormick and some other offensive linemen were not happy about the hit and let the defense know.

Fights like that happen during training camp practice all the time, and Steelers coaches may have even been happy to see the enthusiasm, especially from a rookie.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin recently seemed to reiterate that Fields will begin the season as the team’s backup quarterback behind Russell Wilson. The former Ohio State star’s teammates still clearly have his back, however, which Tomlin must have liked seeing.

Article Tags

Justin FieldsPittsburgh Steelers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus