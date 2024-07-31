Fight breaks out at Steelers practice after hit on Justin Fields

A heated scrum broke out during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp practice on Wednesday, and it appears it began as a result of a hit on Justin Fields.

According to members of the media who were in attendance, veteran linebacker Elandon Roberts hit Fields on a read option play and the quarterback fell to the ground. Rookie Mason McCormick and some other offensive linemen were not happy about the hit and let the defense know.

THINGS GETTING HEATED 🍿 AFC Northing football isn’t soft pic.twitter.com/5GA264nrnO — PickensBurgh🫡 (Tino) (@PickensBurgh) July 31, 2024

Fights like that happen during training camp practice all the time, and Steelers coaches may have even been happy to see the enthusiasm, especially from a rookie.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin recently seemed to reiterate that Fields will begin the season as the team’s backup quarterback behind Russell Wilson. The former Ohio State star’s teammates still clearly have his back, however, which Tomlin must have liked seeing.