Todd Bowles offers injury update on Russell Gage

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was carted off the field during his team’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and head coach Todd Bowles offered a brief update after the game.

Gage’s neck bent awkwardly on a hit from Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson late in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s wild-card game. He tried to get up after the play but looked like he was unable to, at which point trainers rushed onto the field. You can see the hit here, but beware that it could be disturbing.

Bowles was asked about Gage during his postgame press conference. He said the veteran receiver suffered a concussion and was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury, according to ESPN. A reporter asked if Gage had movement in his extremities.

“His fingers were moving when he was down,” Bowles said. “I don’t know about the rest.”

Obviously, the Gage injury reminded viewers of the terrifying situation two weeks prior when Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Fortunately, Gage was conscious when he left the stadium.

Gage had two catches for 10 yards before exiting the game. The Bucs lost 31-14.