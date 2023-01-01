Todd Bowles shares his big plans for how he will celebrate Bucs clinching division

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday clinched the NFC South with a 30-24 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 17, and Bucs head coach Todd Bowles will be celebrating with some big plans.

The Bucs coach said after the game that he has some milk and cookies ready for him to celebrate the big accomplishment.

Ready to celebrate 🥛🍪 pic.twitter.com/EtFYtry0id — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 1, 2023

“I got 1% milk and I got a bag of Chip Ahoy cookies. That’s my go-to!” he said after the win.

Gotta love a man who celebrates with milk and cookies. That’s a classic combination.

Tampa Bay has had a rough season full of comeback wins and difficult losses. They had to come back against Carolina to win the game, too.

This is the first time in franchise history that the Bucs have won their division in consecutive seasons. Of course it came with Tom Brady at quarterback, who also won the team the Super Bowl in his first season (as a wild card team).