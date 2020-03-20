Todd Gurley had hilarious comment after joining Falcons

Todd Gurley quickly found a new home a day after being released by the Los Angeles Rams, and he definitely doesn’t seem to have any hard feelings about it.

Gurley was cut by the Rams before they would have owed him $10.5 million. It came at a significant dead money cost, and Gurley had something to say about it after the Falcons picked him up.

Gurley has really taken his release in stride. It helps that he’s getting a good amount of money and had no trouble finding a new team after the Rams released him. In the end, he’s going to a pretty good situation, so he just has to stay healthy and get on the field and he’ll be fine.