Report: Todd Gurley’s knee is ‘very bad’ right now

The Atlanta Falcons are excited about the homecoming of star running back Todd Gurley, but the questions about his health won’t just be going away.

Jeff Schultz of The Athletic quoted an NFL source this week who gave a pessimistic outlook on the three-time Pro Bowler’s troublesome left knee, calling it “very bad” right now.

Per Schultz:

An NFL source told The Athletic that there were concerns about [Gurley’s] surgically repaired left knee when he came out of Georgia. When asked how bad the knee is now, the source said “Very bad.”

The 25-year-old Gurley saw the arthritic knee become a major concern during the Rams’ 2018 Super Bowl run, particularly when his production tailed off at the end of the playoffs. While Gurley still had a solid 2019 on paper with 857 rush yards and 12 touchdowns in 15 games, the Rams were conservative with his workload and gave extra snaps here and there to backup Malcolm Brown.

Gurley has downplayed concerns about the health of his knee, but he probably won’t be a workhorse in Atlanta like some of the league’s other elite backs.