pixel 1
header
Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Report: Todd Gurley likely to be traded

March 18, 2020
by Grey Papke

Todd Gurley

The running back market is quite fluid right now, but a big name may be on the trade block.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said on Wednesday’s SportsCenter that his sense was that Todd Gurley will more likely than not be traded by the Los Angeles Rams.

The big question around Gurley will be health. Teams will want a look at his knee before trading for him, which can’t really be done without a physical. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, that will be difficult and could slow down efforts to trade Gurley.

Gurley carries a cap hit over $17 million for 2020. The Rams would probably love to get out from under that, and his name has come up frequently as a result.


JOIN THOUSANDS OF SPORTS FANS
Download the LBS app on your iOS device here
Like and Follow LBS on Facebook here
Follow on Twitter for all our stories here

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus