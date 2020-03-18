Report: Todd Gurley likely to be traded

The running back market is quite fluid right now, but a big name may be on the trade block.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said on Wednesday’s SportsCenter that his sense was that Todd Gurley will more likely than not be traded by the Los Angeles Rams.

Couple of RB nuggets from ESPN's @JeffDarlington on SportsCenter just now: * Melvin Gordon may have to settle for RBBC job

* Believes Todd Gurley likelier than not to be traded — Evan Silva (@evansilva) March 18, 2020

The big question around Gurley will be health. Teams will want a look at his knee before trading for him, which can’t really be done without a physical. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, that will be difficult and could slow down efforts to trade Gurley.

Gurley carries a cap hit over $17 million for 2020. The Rams would probably love to get out from under that, and his name has come up frequently as a result.