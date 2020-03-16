Todd Gurley reportedly coming up in trade talks

Another big name could be on the move via trade as the offseason gets underway.

According to Michael Silver of NFL Media, Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley’s name has come up in trade talks. The price tag would likely depend on how much of the contract the acquiring team is willing to pick up.

Even a year ago, trading Gurley would have seemed unimaginable. He was coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and had twice led the league in rushing touchdowns. In 2019, he was limited to 223 carries, and there appeared to be clear concerns about the health of his knee. Any team that acquires him is going to have to feel comfortable with his health.

Gurley doesn’t turn 26 in August. If a team believes he’s healthy and durable, he could be a very worthwhile trade target.