Todd Gurley passes physical with Falcons despite knee injury history

Todd Gurley has had knee troubles since college, and that is one of the reasons the Los Angeles Rams decided to part ways with him this offseason. The Atlanta Falcons medical staff, however, does not seem concerned about the star running back’s health.

Gurley finally took his physical with the Falcons on Monday after they reached an agreement with him two months ago, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The 25-year-old passed.

After having an agreement with Atlanta for nearly two months, Todd Gurley finally was able to fly to Atlanta, where he took and passed his Falcons physical Monday, per source. With his physical behind him, Gurley now can focus on his preparation for a bounce-back season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 9, 2020

While that does not mean Gurley will avoid another knee injury going forward, it is obviously a good sign. The Falcons signed him to a deal that will allow him to make up to $6 million this season, which was a decent indicator that they were not concerned about his health.

Gurley’s knee became a topic of discussion once again last month when Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter made some troubling remarks about the running back’s health. There were also reports as recently as March that indicated the knee was still a major issue for Gurley, but apparently there is no structural damage.

After he averaged 4.8 yards per carry and scored 30 touchdowns in 2017 and 2018 combined, Gurley failed to eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing mark last season and averaged just 3.8 yards per carry in 15 games. He also faded down the stretch in the 2018 playoffs, but the Falcons are hoping he will come into camp looking fresh.