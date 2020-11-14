Todd Gurley could not believe he was drafted in the top 10

Todd Gurley is in his sixth season in the NFL and a veteran by this point. But when he first entered the league, it was as a hyped-up top-10 pick.

Yes, Gurley was taken No. 10 overall by the Rams in the 2015 NFL Draft. There were questions about his draft status because of concerns about his knee. An autograph issue also probably did not help.

That’s why the former Georgia Bulldog recently said he was surprised to be taken so high in the draft.

“I was in the green room laughing, joking saying ain’t no way I’m going in the top 10, top 15. I don’t know how that happen but it happened,” Gurley said on a recent appearance on The Players’ Tribune’s “Truss Levelz” podcast.

The Rams’ pick looked genius. Gurley rushed for over 1,000 yards in three of his four seasons and twice led the league in rushing touchdowns. His 2,093 total yards and 19 touchdowns in 2017 led the NFL.

But then Gurley started to have knee issues, like many teams feared. He ended up being cut by the Rams and picked up by the Falcons. This year he has 584 rushing yards and 9 rushing touchdowns, not to mention a couple of costly mental mistakes.

He definitely outperformed expectations at least to start his career.