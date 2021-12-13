Video: Tom Brady’s 700th career TD pass came in fitting fashion

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to throw for 700 career passing touchdowns on Sunday. He did it against a fitting opponent in appropriately dramatic fashion.

Brady came into Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills with 615 career regular season touchdowns and 83 more in the playoffs. That left Brady in need of two more to reach 700 for his career. The feat appeared set to wait a week when the Buccaneers jumped out to a 24-3 halftime lead with Brady throwing for just one touchdown, but a furious second half rally sent the game to overtime tied at 27.

After the Buccaneers got a stop on defense to open the extra period, Brady took over. Facing a pivotal 3rd and 3 from their own 42-yard line, Brady found Breshad Perriman for a 58-yard walkoff touchdown that also counted for No. 700 in Brady’s career.

Oh my god…. the #49ers–#Bengals and the #Bucs–#Bills games looked like one-sided games, it looked boring and both blew the lead, went to OT and great touchdowns to win both. Amazing. 58 yard tocuhdown to Perriman 700 TOUCHDOWNS IN HIS CAREER!pic.twitter.com/8D0F8OAjFe — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 13, 2021

The situation isn’t the only fitting part of this. The two touchdowns on Sunday mean Brady has thrown 72 career regular season touchdowns against the Bills, tying them with the Miami Dolphins for the most touchdown passes allowed to Brady in his career.

Brady will probably downplay the accomplishment and focus on the fact that the team got the win. We already know that his parents certainly won’t do the same.