Tom Brady admits referees let him get away with 1 thing

Tom Brady is fighting the perception that he receives favorable calls from the referees, but he does admit he receives some preferential treatment from them.

Brady spoke on his weekly “Let’s Go!” show with Jim Gray. Brady and Gray disputed the notion that Brady receives favorable penalty calls. Brady specifically does not think he gets a lot of roughing the passer calls.

However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback does think the officials let him get away with trash talk.

.@PFF can you pull this stat? Unless it doesn’t favor me in which case forget this ever happened… “Let’s Go!” is out now: https://t.co/yiKIK5ImOP @JimGrayOfficial @SIRIUSXM pic.twitter.com/pa41UVCUGe — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 19, 2022

“I do know that [the officials] probably let me get away with a lot of unsportsmanlike conducts — talking smack to the other team and talking smack to the refs — when I don’t think I get the right call,” Brady said.

“I’m kind of a pain in their a– if you don’t already know that,” Brady admitted.

Maybe Brady doesn’t get favorable calls, but he does get favorable no calls, which is very valuable and does give his team an advantage.

For all intents and purposes, yes, Tom, you do receive favorable treatment from the refs. Let’s not even try to downplay that.

