Tom Brady had awesome message for Bucs after NFC Championship

Tom Brady has said throughout his career that his favorite Super Bowl ring is “the next one,” and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a first-hand look at that mindset following their win in the NFC Championship Game over a week ago.

Bucs linebacker Lavonte David appeared on the “All Things Covered” podcast with Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson this week and shared a classic Brady story. David said Brady saw a Tampa Bay player crying tears of joy after beating the Green Bay Packers, and Brady told him the Bucs haven’t won anything yet.

“When I realized that all of the other stuff doesn’t really matter unless it’s the Super Bowl was after we won the NFC Championship. You know me, I’m all happy and geeked up,” David said. “I guess somebody was crying and I heard (Tom) like, ‘What the f— you crying for? We’re not done yet.’ … He’s right. I had a little tears too so I wiped my s— quick.”

David said he couldn’t remember which player was crying but that it may have been Chris Godwin or Jaydon Mickens. You can see the clip below, but beware that it contains inappropriate language:

Lavonte David says Tom Brady saw one of his teammates crying after they won the NFC Championship Game. Brady went right up to him and said: "What the f*** are you crying for? We're not done yet." (via @ATCoveredPod with @BMac_SportsTalk & @P2) pic.twitter.com/FHx8ZqHG0x — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 3, 2021

Brady is genuinely never satisfied. That is probably the main reason he is the greatest quarterback of all time. Leonard Fournette may have mocked TB12 with a funny nickname this week, but the Bucs know they are in the Super Bowl because of him.

When you have been to 10 Super Bowls, it’s easy to not get carried away over winning a conference title. Thankfully, Brady can pass that wisdom on to his less experienced teammates.

