Tom Brady does great Bill Belichick impression on FOX pregame show

Tom Brady does a mean impression of his former coach, Bill Belichick.

Brady was in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday to call the Week 14 game between the Buffalo Bills and Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Prior to calling the game with Kevin Burkhardt, Brady joined the FOX NFL pregame show. He and two of his former New England Patriots teammates, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman, were on the set as well. They were all talking about the possibility of Belichick becoming a college football coach.

It was in that context that Brady did his Belichick impression.

“Listen, do you really want to come here? We really don’t want ya anyway. I guess you could come. We’ll figure out if you can play,” Brady said, immitating Belichick.

Tom Brady impersonating college coach Bill Belichick. https://t.co/yHYmvPBH7R pic.twitter.com/RXbw7gcPgQ — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) December 8, 2024

Brady really seemed to nail it both with his mannerisms and the comments he made. That does seem like the way Bill would talk.

Very few people can see the 73-year-old Belichick joining the college football ranks to recruit teenagers and coach young players. The way the transfer portal and NIL deals have changed the game, managing a roster is not much different in college now than it is in the pros. And we all know that Belichick wouldn’t be a long-term answer for a college team.

Nonetheless, Belichick reportedly interviewed for North Carolina’s vacancy twice. There is some thinking that he might have had interest in the job in order to help out his son, Steve.

Brady and Belichick worked together as head coach and quarterback for the New England Patriots from 2000-2019. They won six Super Bowls together. Brady later won a seventh championship after being pushed out of New England and signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The two have since reconciled, and obviously Brady feels comfortable enough now to tease his former head coach on TV.