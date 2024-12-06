Bill Belichick reportedly had second meeting with North Carolina

Bill Belichick is serious enough about the North Carolina coaching job that he reportedly met with school officials a second time.

Belichick met with university representatives on Thursday in Manhattan, even after previously sitting for a formal interview, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. Previous reports had indicated Belichick interviewed for the position earlier in the week.

If the report is true, it indicates that Belichick is actually serious on some level about the Tar Heels opening, and that North Carolina is doing its due diligence. There remains healthy skepticism that Belichick will actually be the choice, as the 72-year-old has not coached at the college level and is not a long-term solution. Jones added that the Tar Heels want to hire a coach by next week, and if so, Belichick would be taking himself out of the NFL coaching carousel for 2025 before it really even begins.

Speculation suggests that Belichick might be sending a message to NFL teams with this process. That makes more sense than taking the job, but the legendary coach certainly seems to be committed to the bit.