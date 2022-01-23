 Skip to main content
#pounditSunday, January 23, 2022

Tom Brady suffers bloody lip after hit from Von Miller

January 23, 2022
by Larry Brown

Tom Brady has a bloody lip

Not only did Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers come out flat during Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams, but the star quarterback was bloodied in the game.

Brady was hit in the head by Von Miller in the second quarter of the game and was bleeding from his mouth as a result:

Here are some of the shots of his blood:

Brady was furious there was no penalty call on Miller for roughing the passer with the hit to the head. Not only did Brady not get the roughing call, but the Bucs quarterback was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for complaining to the referees. That turned out to be Brady’s first ever unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Brady may have actually brought the penalty on himself with his big mouth.

.

