Tom Brady suffers bloody lip after hit from Von Miller

Not only did Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers come out flat during Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams, but the star quarterback was bloodied in the game.

Brady was hit in the head by Von Miller in the second quarter of the game and was bleeding from his mouth as a result:

Tom Brady has a bloody lip 🩸and cursing out Refs, the end is near. #LARvsTB #nfl pic.twitter.com/GLs273zBcH — Breaking Trends News (@breakingtrendsn) January 23, 2022

Here are some of the shots of his blood:

Von Miller gave Brady a bloody lip, didn’t get flagged. Brady was mad and did get flagged. pic.twitter.com/9PsqFtXIzN — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) January 23, 2022

Tom Brady bloody lip game incoming pic.twitter.com/6BHxxZBh5C — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 23, 2022

Brady was furious there was no penalty call on Miller for roughing the passer with the hit to the head. Not only did Brady not get the roughing call, but the Bucs quarterback was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for complaining to the referees. That turned out to be Brady’s first ever unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Brady may have actually brought the penalty on himself with his big mouth.