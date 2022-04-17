 Skip to main content
Tom Brady sends fans into frenzy with cryptic tweet

April 17, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Tom Brady and some of his fellow star quarterbacks may have something in the works, but no one seems to know what that is.

Brady — or the person who runs the quarterback’s social media accounts — created a buzz on Sunday when he sent a cryptic tweet. He tweeted the eye ball emoji and tagged Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

The tweet drew a number of funny reactions.

Many people guessed that Brady, Rodgers, Allen and Mahomes have some sort of golf match in the works. Brady and Rodgers faced one another in “The Match” last year, and they exchanged a lot of great trash talk leading up to the event. Could we see some sort of match with the NFL’s premier signal-callers?

Everyone will just have to stay tuned.

