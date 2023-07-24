Tom Brady appears to have a famous new girlfriend

It has been nine months since Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen announced they had split, and the legendary quarterback appears to have a new girlfriend.

A report last month claimed model Irina Shayk was “throwing herself” at Brady when the two attended billionaire art dealer Joe Nahmad’s wedding to Madison Headrick. A representative for Shayk called the story “totally malicious and fictional,” but the latest development has given the rumor some credibility.

According to TMZ, Brady and Shayk spent a lot of time together in Los Angeles over the weekend. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was spotted picking Shayk up at Hotel Bel-Air on Friday afternoon and bringing her to his house. Shayk did not leave until the following morning.

The 45-year-old Brady then picked Shayk up at the same hotel on Saturday. Photos and videos that were captured by paparazzi showed Brady gently caressing Shayk’s face while waiting at a traffic light in his Rolls-Royce. The two went back to Brady’s house again.

Shayk, 37, was on the cover of the 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She previously dated actor Bradley Cooper for four years. The two split in 2019 but have a daughter together. Shayk has also dated soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Brady was married to Gisele from 2009 until their divorce last year. There have been some rumors about him getting back into the dating market, but he has kept things quiet until now.