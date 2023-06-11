Famous model reportedly was all over Tom Brady at wedding

Tom Brady is now a bachelor, and apparently he is pretty eligible.

Brady attended the wedding between Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick last week in Costa Smeralda, Sardinia. According to a report published by Page Six on Friday, model Irina Shayk was all over Brady and “threw herself” at the retired quarterback.

“She followed him around all weekend. She was throwing herself at him,” an insider told Page Six.

Shayk was on the cover of the 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. The 37-year-old has previously dated Cristiano Ronaldo and Bradley Cooper. She split from Cooper in 2019.

Brady was married to model Gisele Bundchen from 2009 until their divorce last year. There have been some rumors about him getting back into the dating market, but the 45-year-old has kept things quiet.

Brady insists he is done playing football and he seems to want to focus on his kids more than himself now.