Tom Brady reportedly dating again

Tom Brady is single and reportedly dating again.

The New York Post’s Page Six reported this week that Brady is “dating around.”

Brady retired in February, marking the second straight offseason where he announced his retirement. While he made a comeback and played last season, this time around he and others are acting as if things are different. Brady also underwent a difficult change in his personal life as he and Gisele in October announced their divorce.

While Brady is throwing some cold water on any rumors about him making an NFL comeback, he’s apparently ready to make a comeback to the dating game.

Brady and Gisele met in December 2006 and got married in February 2009. They have two children together, while Brady has another child through his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

The last time Brady was involved in the dating game, there was no such thing as Tinder or Bumble. Life has changed quite a bit, but the 45-year-old is still very much an eligible bachelor.