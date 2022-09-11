Tom Brady has reportedly made decision about his playing future

Tom Brady briefly retired this offseason before deciding he is not ready to walk away from the NFL, but it sounds as though the end is near for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Sources with knowledge of Brady’s thinking told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star is expected to call it a career following the 2022 season.

Brady is not under contract beyond this season. The Bucs would undoubtedly sign him to a new deal if he wanted to keep playing, but it is noteworthy that the two sides did not work out an extension this offseason. That is likely an indication that Brady does not intend to play next year. Though, one source close to Brady told Rapoport that Brady’s decision could be impacted by how the 2022 season goes. Brady may feel more inclined to keep playing if the Buccaneers do not win their second Super Bowl in three years.

Brady turned 45 last month. He has said previously that he wanted to play until he is 45.

Brady was away from the Bucs for 11 days during training camp, and he still has not explained why. Rapoport confirmed a previous report that Brady and his wife Gisele vacationed at an exclusive resort in the Bahamas during that time. Brady is said to have committed to the trip during his brief retirement.

There have been rumblings that Brady and Gisele have hit a rough patch in their marriage. That could impact whether Brady plays another season in 2023 or finally hangs it up.