Report: Tom Brady, Gisele not living together

Things still are not going great for Tom Brady in his marriage.

Brady missed 11 days during training camp for a family trip. But he’s still having difficulties in his relationship with wife Gisele Bundchen.

Page Six reported last week that Gisele had left Florida and gone to the family’s home in Costa Rica over her anger with Brady. She reportedly is upset that he unretired and decided to play another NFL season.

Page Six reported on Tuesday that Gisele has since returned to Florida from Costa Rica. However, she apparently is not at the family’s home in Tampa. They say she is believed to be living in Miami, apart from Brady, who is preparing for the season with the Buccaneers.

The issues between the two seem to boil down to Gisele’s perception that Brady cares more about football than his family/relationship with her.

Brady is 45 years old, which is the age he once said he wanted to play until. In late August, the 7-time Super Bowl champion addressed his training camp absence and acknowledged he had a lot of s— going on.