Tom Brady discusses chances of playing until age 50

Tom Brady is not one to hesitate when faced with a big challenge, but even he admits that one thing may be a bridge too far, even for him.

Brady admitted recently that playing until he’s 50 would be a lot to ask. While he didn’t rule it out, he did add that getting to age 45 was his goal, which he is poised to accomplish in 2022.

“50? That’s a long time. Even for me, that’s a long time,” Brady told Jori Epstein of USA Today. “I’ve always said 45 was the age that I wanted to reach and that was my goal. This year I’ll be 44, so next year I’ll be 45. I got a two-year contract.

“I’m going to be able to obviously play this year and God forbid anything happens but play next year and then see what happens after that. If I still want to keep playing, I might be able to do that. And if that’s enough, then that would be enough.”

Brady is well aware of how long he’s been playing. He’s long targeted age 45, and barring something unexpected, he’s going to get there. It also sounds like that’s about as long as he wants to go. It’s not like Brady to hesitate on something like this, so he’s clearly given some thought to the reality that he might not be playing much beyond 2022.