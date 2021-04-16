Tom Brady sends awesome tweet about how long he has been playing

NFL fans were once again reminded on Friday of how far Tom Brady has come in his career, as it has now officially been 21 years since the New England Patriots drafted him 199th overall. And the star quarterback knows just the way to celebrate.

Or, should we say, he knows how his career can celebrate. Brady sent a great tweet to recognize the 21st anniversary of him becoming a sixth-round draft pick. He said his career is now legally old enough to crack a beer.

Big day. My NFL career can legally buy a beer https://t.co/TzG24x0Vgo — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 16, 2021

The milestones just keep on coming for Brady.

Even at age 43, Brady is still motivated by the way people doubted him when he was coming out of college at Michigan. His Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates have found some hilarious ways to make sure Brady never forgets it, but we know he never will.