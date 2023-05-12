Report: Tom Brady in ‘deep discussions’ to become owner of NFL team

There have been rumors for years that Tom Brady has interest in owning part of an NFL franchise, and the former quarterback is reportedly on the verge of making that happen.

Brady is in “deep discussions” to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, ESPN’s Seth Wickersham and Adam Schefter reported on Friday. Brady and Raiders owner Mark Davis have been in talks for weeks and may be nearing an agreement, though the negotiation is viewed as “extremely sensitive and fluid.”

If Brady does become a limited partner in Las Vegas, sources told ESPN his investment will be “passive.” The seven-time Super Bowl champion is not expected to have any input in day-to-day operations or football decisions.

Back in March, it was announced that Brady had purchased a stake in the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces. Davis is also the majority owner of that team.

Brady has a 10-year, $375 million agreement in place to become an analyst for FOX, and any potential investment in the Raiders would not impact that. Though, there are some who believe Brady could back out of his deal with FOX.

A bombshell report last offseason claimed the Miami Dolphins had plans to bring Brady in as their quarterback and a part-owner. Those plans supposedly fell apart after Brian Flores filed his discrimination lawsuit against the Dolphins and the NFL.

It seems like Brady does eventually want to own a stake in an NFL franchise, and he certainly has the means to make it happen. Brady is arguably the biggest star in NFL history, so you can understand why Davis would want to bring him on board.