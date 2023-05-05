Tom Brady responds to rumor of him backing out of FOX deal

There has been a lot of speculation in recent months about Tom Brady backing out of the massive agreement he has in place with FOX, but it does not sound like the seven-time Super Bowl champion has had any second thoughts.

On the most recent episode of his “Marchand & Ourand Sports Media Podcast,” New York post media reporter Andrew Marchand said he believes there is a 51 percent chance Brady will never wind up working for FOX. Brady (or the person who runs the ex-quarterback’s Instagram account) had a very simple response on Friday.

Brady called Marchand’s report “FakeNews.”

Update: @TomBrady denies the report by the New York Post that he's been considering leaving his $10-year, $375 million FOX deal. "FakeNews" ( @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/x5nC7bghDc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 5, 2023

Brady has a $375 million agreement in place with FOX. That is more money than he made on the field during his 23-year NFL career. Marchand said he believes the travel and level of commitment it takes to call games at a high level might be deterrents for Brady.

A lot of people think Brady will want to spend time with his children rather than traveling all around the country throughout the NFL season, which he has done their entire lives. He was still playing at a high level last season, so wouldn’t Brady have just kept playing if he wanted to have a busy schedule during football season?

Some very prominent members of the media have agreed with Marchand that Brady may never end up at FOX. Apparently the 45-year-old is still planning to honor the commitment, at least for now.