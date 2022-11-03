Report reveals how Tom Brady feels about divorce

Tom Brady is not a man who is out celebrating being single again.

Brady and his ex-wife Gisele shared statements last week announcing their divorce. According to People, this is not an outcome Brady wanted.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback “wanted to do whatever he needed to do to fix things” according to People. Brady was willing to go to therapy or marriage counseling. He reportedly wanted to keep the marriage going and try to make things work.

Gisele apparently had given him too many chances to fix things over the years and he did not. She seemed to have an issue with his never-ending playing career, which looked like it was about to turn into a never-ending broadcasting career. Gisele long wanted Brady around more with his family.

The two share two children together, while Brady also has another son with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. Tom and Gisele agreed to joint custody of their children. Tom recently described their situation as “amicable.”

Gisele has been living in Miami while Brady has been living in Tampa during the NFL season.