Tom Brady reveals where things stand between him and Gisele

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have officially filed for divorce, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star insists there is no animosity between the two.

Brady spoke about his split from Gisele during the latest episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald. He emphasized how he is not the only person who has had to balance his work life with issues at home. Brady also described the situation as “amicable.”

“Obviously, the good news is it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games,” Brady said, as transcribed by Nicki Cox of Page Six.

Brady added that he has always tried to find the right balance between work and his home life and will continue to do that.

“You focus at work when it’s time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home,” he said. “All you can do is the best you could do. That’s what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working and as long as I’m being a dad.”

One recent report claimed Gisele hired a well-known divorce attorney and that things between her and Brady had gotten ugly. Even if that were the case, Brady would never admit it.

There has been talk that Gisele gave Brady an ultimatum related to football, but the timing of when their relationship began going south is unclear.

Brady and the Buccaneers have struggled this season. They fell to 3-5 with their loss to the Baltimore Ravens last Thursday night. Brady is on pace for just 19 touchdown passes after throwing at least 40 in his past two seasons.