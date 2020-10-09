Tom Brady left Nick Foles hanging on postgame handshake again

A postgame handshake between Tom Brady and Nick Foles has once again become a topic of discussion.

Brady ran off the field after time expired in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 20-19 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. Foles was shown standing around on the field, as if he were looking to see if anyone would come up to him.

Looks like Foles was trying to find Brady for a handshake after the game pic.twitter.com/AZUp5Ksb3E — The Fantasy Source (@FantasySource_) October 9, 2020

Many of Brady’s Buccaneers teammates went straight for the locker room, and there appeared to be far fewer people lingering on the field to socialize after the game.

Foles, who quarterbacked the Bears to victory, was asked during a postgame interview with FOX’s Kristina Pink whether he got a chance to talk with Brady afterwards.

“No I didn’t get a chance to say anything to him. I’m sure sometime we’ll catch up, but we’re trying to keep our distance,” Foles said.

Foles seemed to give Brady an excuse for exiting the field abruptly. Running off the field to avoid the spread of COVID-19 makes sense, especially when you see what happened to another star quarterback.

But could Brady have at least acknowledged Foles in some way? Sure. He seemed to be so frustrated about his huge mistake that he went straight to the locker room.

Remember, this is not the first time there has been a handshake issue between the men. Brady never made his way to Foles after the Eagles beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl. Foles gave Brady an excuse after that time too.