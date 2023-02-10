 Skip to main content
Tom Brady seemingly puts comeback talk to rest with 1 move

February 10, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Tom Brady after a game

Sep 9, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after defeating the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady retired last offseason only to announce his return roughly a month later, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion seems much more certain about his decision this time.

Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1, and he has since put it in writing. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Brady filed a letter with the NFL and NFL Players Association on Friday making the retirement official. He will now be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2028.

Nothing is set in stone, of course. Brady could still decide to play in 2023. He would just have to file the necessary paperwork to unretire, which is hardly an insurmountable task.

There were plenty of emotional tributes to Brady after he “retired” a year ago, but he operated a lot differently then than he has this offseason. Brady said in his retirement annoucement that he is calling it a career “for good.” He also had a very notable guest on his podcast to reflect on Brady’s Hall of Fame career.

Again, none of that means Brady cannot play next season. It would just create an awful lot of awkwardness. Believe it or not, Brady may actually be done playing.

Tom Brady
