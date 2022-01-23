Tom Brady had funny spin on latest hype video

Tom Brady is known for posting great hype videos before and after games. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star and his social media team found a way to keep things fresh ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams.

In his latest hype video, Brady joked that he and his media people recorded two different videos in case the Bucs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round last week. Had that happened, Brady says he would have just made Rob Gronkowski eat the memory card.

Brady also stuck with the “Still Here” theme.

People are suddenly wondering if Sunday’s game could be the last of Brady’s storied career. The 44-year-old is signed through 2022, but there are some legitimate questions about whether he will retire. For now, Brady is “Still Here.”

Photo: Dec 26, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports